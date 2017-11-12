Miracle League Building Miracle in Baldwin County

Summerdale, AL (WKRG)

Volunteers are working to build a new park in central Baldwin County to fill a need in Alabama’s fastest growing county. The Miracle League of Coastal Alabama has been working on fundraising efforts to raise money for a miracle league field. It’s going to be a ball field and playground specifically designed for children with special needs. Organizers say it will be part of a 40-acre site. They hope to begin construction in April of 2018. The goal is to raise $1 million dollars. They say they’ve raised about a quarter of that so far. They say this project will fill a need in Baldwin County affecting hundreds of children.

“This is particularly for them, this is specifically for them. To meet those needs and give them a chance to play on a playground,” said Bruce White with the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama. This project is similar to other Miracle League Sites already in use in Pensacola. The Summerdale project will be built on 10 acres of land out of a total of 40 acres donated by Summerdale officials.

A fundraiser for the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama is being held Monday night at 7:00 at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church. Shane Tucker and the Promised Band will perform an Elvis tribute show called Elvis Remembered. Doors open at 6:15. The concert starts at 7 Monday evening. Ticket sale proceeds go to the local Miracle League.

They’re also planning a holiday-themed costume mall walk on December 1st and the Tanger Outlet Center from 9 PM to 11PM. For more information about events and fundraising efforts check out their website.