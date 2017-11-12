Governor Says Alabama Senate Election Will Still be December 12th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) –

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she has no plans to move the upcoming U.S. Senate election in which the Republican candidate faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ivey communications director Josh Pendergrass said Saturday that the governor “is not considering and has no plans to move the special election for US Senate.”

The special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be held Dec. 12.

Speculation had surfaced that Ivey might delay the race after a Washington Post report quoted women who said they were teenagers when Roy Moore, who was in his 30s at the time, pursued them. One woman said she had sexual contact with Moore when she was 14 years old.

Moore has denied the allegations as false and politically motivated. He faces Democrat Doug Jones in the race.