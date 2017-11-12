Faith Time: “Back to Basics”

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Senior Pastor at Woodridge Baptist Church in Mobile, Dr. Mack Morris stops by to talk to us about a challenging topic. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: Today we are going to talk about “Getting Back To Basics.” In regard to the church, what do you mean by that?

Mack: I’ll give you an example. In the world of sports, we hear this expression all the time. If a football team loses a game they were supposed to win you will hear the coach just about every time say. “We’ve got to get back to the basics.” In his mind, the team has gotten away from the fundamentals of winning football. It seems to me that the church has gotten away from the fundamentals of what church is supposed to be. Certainly, the economy is important. Obviously, there are social needs which should be met. There are many important needs which exist in today’s world. The primary responsibility of the church is to confront the world with the Gospel.

Chad: Does this mean the church has to change in some way?

Mack:. The mission and the message of the church has and never will change! Our message according to the Bible is that all are sinners. That sin separates us from God in a condition the Bible calls being lost spiritually. The message of the Gospel is that Jesus was God in human flesh. He was a great teacher, preacher, and healer. All of those attributes do not describe what He came to do BUT authenticate who he was! His purpose was to die on the cross, be buried and arise from the dead! That is the message of the church. It never changes! Secondly, the mission of the church is to take this Gospel to the ends of the globe.

Chad: what changes and doesn’t change with the church?

Mack: The message and mission of the church never changes but the methodology of how we get that accomplished is always in a state of transition.

Chad: What would you say about the mass shootings going on in the United States today? How is that connected to spiritual life?

Mack: Our society has changed dramatically in the last 60 years. We have gone from the most God-fearing nation in the world to one which has rejected God and in essence booted Him out of our daily living. We see this in marriage, morals and even in our speech. America needs a Spiritual Revival! It is the only thing which will save our country!