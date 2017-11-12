Children hurt when stairwell collapses

Associated Press Published:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say about 20 children were injured when a stairwell collapsed at an indoor paintball course in San Diego Saturday night.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported police said the injuries were minor, but a woman had to be dug out from under the rubble at the center called Total Combat Paintball. Parents rushed to the area to find their children.

Fire department spokesman Jose Ysea said many of the children were taken to hospitals.

The newspaper reported that one parent said the stairwell collapsed when dozens of children ran up and down to get pizza from a loft. Another parent said his two children suffered minor scrapes.

Besides paintball, the warehouse includes trampolines and bouncy houses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s