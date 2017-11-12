Caught on Camera: Florida Powerboats Crash During Race

Related Coverage Powerboat racers to compete in Key West World Championship

KEY WEST, Fla. — A dramatic powerboat racing crash highlighted the second race day at the Key West World Championship when two boats in the Superboat Unlimited class collided Friday (11/10) and one flipped completely over.

However, the four crewmembers involved were uninjured, race officials said.

CT Marine, owned and driven by Wilmington, Delaware, racer Andy Strobert and throttled by Billy Moore of St. Petersburg, Florida, climbed over the rear of CMS and leaped into the air for a heart-stopping moment before flipping and landing upside-down in Key West Harbor.

As rescue vessels and helicopters quickly arrived at the scene, the CT Marine team emerged unassisted through the overturned boat’s bottom escape hatch.

CMSs owner/driver, Bob Bull of Melbourne, Florida, and throttleman Randy Scism of Wintzville, Missouri, piloted their boat back to the dock.

The Key West World Championship is to continue Sunday, when winners will be determined in each of the series’ seven racing classes. The series started out Wednesday with 38 boats entered.