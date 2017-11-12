Caught on Camera: Apartment Floor Collapses During Homecoming Party

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) A party in Denton turned into terror and chaos when the third floor at a student housing complex collapsed.

Most of the people affected by the collapse at the Ridge Apartments are okay, but now, dozens of University of North Texas students dont have a home.

Students and families have been coming by the apartments all day Sunday to gather what belongings they could. The building is closed after the collapse.

The nightmare for students began at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when the Denton Fire Departments responded to a report of a fire alarm. Soon after, 911 calls started pouring in with reports of a roof collapse.

When firefighters came to the scene, they saw the collapse. Partygoers were dangling between floors.

Denton firefighters believe the cause of the collapse was too much jumping.

“Its worse than you could possibly imagine because the sprinklers were on for two hours so not only was all of our stuff crushed, but its completely soaked with water. Everything is gone,” says Carly Carroll, an apartment resident.