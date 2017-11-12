AP POLL: Miami jumps to No. 2 behind Alabama; Oklahoma 3rd

Miami is back at No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, the Hurricanes’ best ranking since 2003.

The undefeated Hurricanes leaped five spots from No. 7 after routing Notre Dame on Saturday night. Alabama remained No. 1, where it has been since the preseason, getting 57 first-place votes. Miami received the other four first-place votes.

Oklahoma moved up to two spots to No. 3, jumping Clemson, which remained No. 4. Unbeaten Wisconsin moved up a spot to No. 5.

Three matchups of top-10 teams on Saturday produced lopsided victories for the home teams, including Miami over Notre Dame. The Irish dropped six spots to No. 9.

Auburn moved up to No. 6 after beating Georgia. The Bulldogs fell from second to seventh. TCU dropped out of the top 10 after losing at Oklahoma.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Alabama (57) 10-0 1521 1

2. Miami (4) 9-0 1438 7

3. Oklahoma 9-1 1367 5

4. Clemson 9-1 1358 4

5. Wisconsin 10-0 1322 6

6. Auburn 8-2 1199 10

7. Georgia 9-1 1151 2

8. Ohio St. 8-2 1036 11

9. Notre Dame 8-2 1001 3

10. Oklahoma St. 8-2 898 12

11. TCU 8-2 875 8

12. Southern Cal 9-2 866 15

13. Penn St. 8-2 818 16

14. UCF 9-0 807 14

15. Washington St. 9-2 614 19

16. Washington 8-2 575 9

17. Mississippi St. 7-3 492 18

18. Memphis 8-1 437 20

19. Michigan 8-2 315 21

20. Stanford 7-3 287 –

21. LSU 7-3 276 –

22. Michigan St. 7-3 259 13

23. South Florida 8-1 236 22

24. West Virginia 7-3 222 23

25. NC State 7-3 178 –

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 110, Northwestern 72, Arizona 49, Iowa St. 27, Georgia Tech 6, Boise St. 6, Army 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2.

