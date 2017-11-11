Volunteers Plant Flags at Mobile Cemetery on Veteran’s Day

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Veteran’s graves are easy to identify but sometimes hard to find. That’s especially true when talking about a place like Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery in Mobile. Volunteers have worked hard over the last several months to try and get a handle on some of the overgrowth. On Veteran’s Day volunteers were also coming out to take part in a special project. They were planting flags at the headstones of military veterans. A small group of Boy Scouts was also taking part in this event as well. Organizers say they’re making progress in the cemetery. They’re also stopping to remember veterans who, in some cases, may be forgotten in this large cemetery.

“It’s important to show an example and remind people we shouldn’t forget about the veterans who are buried here. It’s so amazing. It’s historic. There are so many veterans who are here from World War I, World War II, Tuskegee Airmen, Buffalo Soldiers buried here. Half we haven’t located. The majority of those we have found we’re honoring today,” said Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin. A big challenge is getting better management on this property to make sure it looks good for everybody. Martin says they’re trying to get Mobile City Officials to create a cemetery board.