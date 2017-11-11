Teen mom accused of suffocating newborn with rock

(KRON) — A teenager mother is accused of suffocating her newborn child with a rock in Colorado.

The newborn was found behind homes in Green Valley Ranch in September.

The baby’s mother, 16-year-old Alaya Dotson, told police she didn’t know she was pregnant.

The affidavit says Dotson took her newborn to the backyard after a surprise delivery.

She told police the baby fell out of her arms after her mom startled her.

When Dotson’s mom went back inside the house, Dotson admits to picking up a rock putting it inside the baby’s mouth and pushing that rock down the baby’s throat.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was suffocation.

Dotson will be tried as an adult and is facing a first-degree murder charge.