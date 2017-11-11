Some GOP Officials Worry About Moore’s Chances in December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Longtime Republican political operatives are fearful that the GOP might lose one of its Senate seats in Alabama in spite of Roy Moore’s denials that he had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl several decades ago.

The Senate GOP’s campaign arm formally ended its fundraising agreement with Moore just a month before the Dec. 12 special election.

The party’s presidential nominee in 2012, Mitt Romney, called for Moore to drop out of the race. And two Republican senators, Utah’s Mike Lee and Montana’s Steve Daines, withdrew their endorsements.

Other Republicans officials have called for Moore to leave the race if the allegations are true. But Moore continues to say they are not true, though he did not rule out dating teenage girls when he was in his early 30s.

