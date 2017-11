PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – A small plane crash caused a Florida airport to shut down for nearly two hours.

The Panama City News Herald reports that a Cessna 185 flipped over after landing Friday morning at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. The pilot was not injured.

Airport officials say a crane was used to clear the plane from the runway.

A Delta flight from Atlanta had to be diverted to Tallahassee for a landing.