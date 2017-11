SANTA ROSA, Florida (WKRG) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday 30-year old Bilal Amin was traveling eastbound on US 98 in a 2003 Hyun Tiburon when 18-year old Joseph Newborn entered his path of travel.

Newborn was hit and transported by helicopter to Fort Walton Medical Center with serious injuries.