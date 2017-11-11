Moore Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Veteran Ceremony

Vestavia Hills, AL — Alabama Judge Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in his state, addressed allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor at a ceremony to honor veterans in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Saturday (11-11).

At the Mid-Alabama Republican Club, Moore called the allegations reported by the Washington Post that he had sexual contact with minors as “completely false and untrue.”

The Washington Post reported Moore’s alleged sexual improprieties with a 14-year-old girl and romantic involvement with three other teenage girls decades ago.

Moore says he has the highest regard for the protection of young children. He describes the allegations a desperate attempt to stop his campaign.

Many Moore supporters believe the allegations are fake. One supporter, Kay Lummis says she thinks Moore is a very honorable man and will continue to stand behind him.

However, Pamela King she is not a Moore supporter. King says she didn’t hear Moore mention anything about protecting children’s rights.

Moore has served on and off again in public office for the last forty years. He says to be attacked for allegations of sexual misconduct contradicts his entire career in law.

Before entering the judiciary, Judge Moore had a distinguished military career. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Judge Moore served several posts with the military police, before being deployed to Vietnam as a company commander. He was discharged from the Army as a Captain in 1974.