Mobile Rams Defeat Top-Ranked William Carey in Men’s Soccer

University of Mobile Men's Soccer wins the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship. (Photo Courtesy: SSAC)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile men’s soccer team won the 2017 Southern States Athletic Conference Championship on Friday when they defeated William Carey, 5-1.

Mobile began their shooting streak early in the game with a goal by Lamine Cante, assisted by Matthew McArthur, just three minutes in.

At half, the Rams remained in the lead with a second goal from Sam White, assisted by Calum Kearney and Nathan Gillespie.  William Carey scored their one and only goal five minutes into the second half.

The Mobile Rams made three additional goals by Sam White, Newton Henry and Matthew McArthur putting the final score at 5 – 1, giving Mobile the Championship title.  According to the Southern States Athletic Conference, this is Mobile’s first SSAC tournament title since 2010.

The Rams will now prepare for the National Championships.

