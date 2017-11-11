Jones returns 2 kickoffs for TDs in Troy’s 42-17 win

Associated Press Published:

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Marcus Jones scored twice on kickoff returns, Jordan Chunn set a school record with his 46th touchdown and Troy defeated Coastal Carolina 42-17 on Saturday night.

Jones opened the game with a 91-yard return and made the score 14-7 later in the first quarter with an 87-yarder, tying an FBS record held by many.

Chunn ran in from 8 yards out to give the Trojans a 28-10 halftime lead. Chunn passed Danny Grant, who played for Troy in the 1960s when it was an NAIA school, for most touchdowns scored, all of Chunn’s coming on the ground.

Blace Brown made two interceptions, his third career two-pick game for Troy (5-1, 8-2 Sun Belt), which has won four straight.

The Chanticleers (0-6, 1-10) have lost eight straight.

Troy’s Brandon Silvers threw for 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Coastal Carolina’s Kilton Anderson had 157 yards passing with two scores and two interceptions.

