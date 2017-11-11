Girl Tells Best Friends They Can’t Be Sisters Because of Their Skin

(WKRG) – Two 4-year old friends insist they are sisters because they have the same birthday and soul.

According to BuzzFeed News, Jia and Zuri were born two days apart and met in school at age 3.

Ashley Sarnicola, mother of Jia, posted a photo of the girls on Facebook including information about an incident that occurred.

During their 4th birthday party, Jia began crying because a little girl told her, “There is no way you and Zuri are twins, you don’t have the same color skin!” Jia responded with, “You don’t know anything, we are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul.” Sarnicola was proud of her daughter and called it a “must share moment.”