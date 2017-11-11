Caught on Camera: Assault at McDonald’s over McNuggets

(CBS) — It is making the rounds on social media…the woman who shot it says she’s been getting calls from as far away as New Zealand about this story. Police are investigating and the woman who shot it says she wants these two women held responsible.
In the video you can see two women getting out of McDonald’s the same way they got in.
“All of a sudden, I hear yelling and see these two girls just spring out of the car and literally just dive headfirst into the drive thru window,” said Monique McNeely who witnessed the altercation.
Monique McNeely just happened to be in the car behind these two women, around 3:00 Friday morning.
“I was a little bit of disbelief, mostly, again I thought that they were robbing, and when I heard the shouting I thought please tell me this is not happening to me,” said McNeely.
According to a police report the two women were upset over not getting their chicken nuggets, which managers told them they had never ordered nor paid for in the first place. The report says the women, apparently feeling disrespected, pounded on the window, climbed inside and then assaulted the store manager before knocking over a basin of iced tea. Then fighting their way back outside the same way they came in.
Managers at the restaurant wouldn`t comment about what happened, but people who go there a lot say they`re not all that surprised.
”McDonald’s can be a pretty weird fast food place, its kinda like a Walmart for fast food,” said Jennifer who lives nearby. But others say things are usually pretty tame.
“truthfully, its really a calm McDonald’s like everybody go in there and sit down and able to plug up our phones and stuff, like that`s the first time something like that happened over there” said Alonda Wilson.
Sitting there watching it happen, McNeely says she just felt like she had to do something. She said, “I’m just going oh gosh I have to be able to help these people some way and that`s really why I recorded the video.” And now this video could be the key to finding the two women. McNeely says, “They need to be held accountable because nobody needs to be treated like that.”
Police say the car appears to be a silver Infiniti. McNeely says she did get a shot of the car’s license plate…which she turned over to managers and police.