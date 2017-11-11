Accident Sends Father, Four Children to Hospital

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Charges against a Pensacola man are pending following a traffic accident that sent him and four children to the hospital.

47-year old Jeffery Scott Touzet was driving northbound on Perdido Key Drive. His four children, ages 14, 12, 7 and 9 were passengers in his 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

At one point,police say the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a traffic control pole.

The vehicle caught fire, but fortunately everyone was able to get out. According to the accident report, witnesses say Touzet was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, passing cars on the bridge in a no passing zone.

Florida Highway Patrol believe alcohol may have been a factor. If the results confirm alcohol was a factor, Touzet could be charged with DUI serious bodily injury, DUI minors in vehicle under 18, and child neglect.