5th Grader Saves Friend’s Life During Lunch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During lunchtime at Highland Elementary School in Las Cruces, two lifelong friends ended up in a scary situation.

Max Miller and Josiah Barrera were telling jokes.

“I can’t remember what it was and I just started laughing,” said Max.

The joke caught Max off guard and he started to choke on his fruit wrap.

“He put his hands around his neck and his face started to turn red,” said Josiah.

Josiah jumped into action, using a skill he learned from the TV show “Chicago Med.”

“Once I started choking he got up right away and came up behind me and just, just right away just did it,” said Max.

Josiah did the Heimlich Maneuver on Max. It worked, and he started to catch his breath.

“I’m just glad he was there and I just hope anytime an emergency happens again he’ll be able to do something like that,” said Max.

“You never know what could happen. Someone around you can start choking, then no one can know what to do so that’s why you need to know what to do,” said Josiah.

Highland Elementary School Principal Pat Christensen says he couldn’t be more proud.

“I think the most surprising part was that Josiah didn’t panic or anything else. He was just very calm. I don’t think you’d get a lot of adults that would be calm in that situation,” said Christensen.

The boys say even though they are going to go to different middle schools, they will remain close friends.