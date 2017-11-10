What’s Working: Students Take On Chair-Painting Challenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some students at a local magnet school are putting their talents to the test, in a way they never have before. The are eighth graders from Dunbar Magnet School and were chosen by Mardi Gras artist, Ron Barrett, to paint pictures of chairs, for an upcoming benefit for the Mitchell Cancer Institute. The benefit is the annual “Celebrate Hope” Gala. This year’s theme is “Love, Hope, and ‘Chairity,'” hence the chair artwork! The challenge? The kids didn’t know what they were painting until they walked in the door. Barrett says, “They all walked in here cold turkey. I told them chairs, and there are 16 styles of chairs. It’s been a wonderful experience.”



The paintings will be used as decorations at the Gala and will also be auctioned off. The students say they feel honored to be selected to produce a painting. Amya Crenshaw says, “It’s my first time doing this. It’s amazing actually.” Jessica Morgan’s mom is a cancer survivor. She was thrilled to paint something for the gala. “I feel honored because I wanted to make the artwork feel alive with my flowers.”

Carol McPhail with the Mitchell Cancer Institute says the committee loves the idea of having the students involved. “The fact they are involved…their youth and vitality. It’s just inspiring for all of us.”

For more on the Mitchell Cancer Institute’s Celebrate Hope Gala, click here. It has raised over $2.5 million for cancer research in our community.