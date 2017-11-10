WCSO: Woman Brings Meth into Walton County Jail in Her Underwear

FREEPORT, Fla— According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrested following a traffic stop, attempted to bring methamphetamine into the Walton County Jail in her underwear.

Deputies say late Wednesday night, WCSO deputies pulled over a white Chevrolet SUV on Trout Drive in Freeport after the Delaware tag on the vehicle came back not on file. Once deputies pulled over the vehicle, the driver, 32-year-old Johnny DeWayne Sparks exited the vehicle yelling and waving his hands in the air.

According to officials, Spark’s driver’s license was suspended indefinitely in 2005 after he was arrested eight times for driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Deputies say they detained Sparks and then began speaking to the passenger in the car, 36-year-old Donna Jean Sparks. That was when deputies say they noticed a clear crystal substance and a wrapper on the driver’s side floorboard. The substance in the wrapper and on the floorboard was tested positive for methamphetamine, WCSO says.

While searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a Ruger .380 with a fully loaded magazine and one round in the chamber. The pistol was wrapped up in a blanket on the passenger side floorboard. Deputies say they also found a box of .380 ammunition containing 26 rounds and a digital scale. In 2009, Johnny Sparks was convicted of armed robbery, making him a convicted felon, WCSO says.

In addition, deputies say they found a backpack containing a small black bag with a small clear bag with a clear crystal substance and small ziplock baggies inside. The substance also field tested positive for meth, according to deputies.

Donna Sparks denied any involvement in drug activity, deputies say. She also stated that they just bought the SUV and didn’t know what was in it. WCSO says Johnny Dewayne admitted to knowingly driving without a license and told deputies everything in the vehicle was his.

Both were arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, upon arriving at the Walton County Jail, Donna Jean was searched for weapons and contraband. Located inside her underwear was a small bag containing a clear crystal substance, later tested positive for meth.

Donna Jean Sparks is charged with possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband into a jail facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnny Dewayne Sparks is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license revoked, and plate not assigned.