Veterans Day 2017: List of free and discounted meals for America’s heroes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.

Check out our running list of deals for veterans and service members in the Columbus area. Please note that proof of service is necessary to cash in on most of the deals.

Restaurant Discounts & Freebies

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Veterans can get a free meal from a special menu on Saturday at any of the nearly 1,800 locations nationwide. Selections include burgers, shrimp and meat and potatoes.

Bob Evans: Bob Evans is offering veterans and active duty military personnel the choice of one of six free meals on November 11 at all Bob Evans restaurants. The choice of select breakfast (available all day), lunch, and dinner menu items are:

Stack of Hotcakes (Buttermilk or Multigrain)

Fresh Baked Brioche French Toast

Country Biscuit Breakfast

Mini Sampler Breakfast

Farm Boy Sandwich

Country Fried Steak Dinner

BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse: Veterans can get any entrée under $12.95 for free on both Friday and Saturday. Veterans also get a free BJ’s beer.

Boston Market: If you buy one individual meal, you can get a second one free. The deal is good both Friday through Sunday at participating locations. You don’t need a military ID, but you will need to print out the coupon.

Cracker Barrel: All veterans get a complimentary piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all 646 store locations.

Denny’s: Servicemen and women are invited to Denny’s to enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5am until noon on Veterans Day.

Fazoli’s: Veterans can get free spaghetti with meat or marina sauce all weekend long. Veterans can also use a new 10 percent military discount on future orders.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans get a free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries. You will have to show your Military ID.

Chili’s: Free meal from a special menu. It is dine-in only and at participating locations only. Proof of military service required.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza to veterans, active duty personnel and eligible dependents. You must show your military ID, proof of service and mention promo code 5500.

City Barbeque: Military veterans get a free sandwich platter at participating locations. Proof of service required.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans can get a free doughnut of their choice while supplies last at participating locations.

IKEA: Veterans who stop by the store can get a free meal up to $9.99.

Little Caesars: All US Armed Forces veterans and active military members can get a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11am to 2pm.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans can order a free meal from a special menu between 11am and 6pm on Saturday. Meals include steak, bbq pork, fried fish, grilled chicken and more.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Veterans get a free appetizer or dessert plus 10% off for everyone else at the table.

Max & Erma’s: Free Best Cheeseburger in America meal for veterans and active military. You’ll also get endless seasoned fries and a fountain drink.

O’Charley’s: Veterans get a free meal from the “$9.99er Menu” plus a $5 off $20 voucher for their next visit. Offers vary by location.

Olive Garden: Free meal from a select menu plus unlimited soup or salad and bread sticks. Proof of service is required.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage on Veterans day and then 15% off future visits for the rest of the year.

Panera Bread: Veterans can get a free breakfast sandwich until 10am Saturday at participating locations.

Red Lobster: Veterans can order a free appetizer or dessert off of a select menu.

Red Robin: Veterans can get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries. Proof of service is required.

Ruby Tuesday: Veterans get a free appetizer up to $10 at participating locations. Proof of ID is required.

Starbucks: Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse on Saturday.

Texas Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu and choice of non-alcoholic drink. Meals include steaks, burgers, chicken and more. Proof of service is required.

TGI Friday’s: Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11am to 2pm Saturday. Veterans also get a coupon for $5 off their next meal.

White Castle: Veterans and active duty service members can get a free Breakfast Combo or Castle Combo meal #1-6.

World of Beer: Veterans get a free select draught beer or $5.00 off your entire bill at participating locations only. You’ll need proof of military service.

Services & Shopping

Babies R Us: 15% in-store purchases through Saturday

Bed Bath & Beyond: Veterans, active duty, Reserves, Guard and spouses get 25% off their entire purchase through Sunday

Cabela’s: The store offers an every day military discount of 5 percent, but it offering even bigger discounts through Sunday, including an additional 5 percent off in stock firearms.

Dollar General: Veterans, active duty military and immediate family members get 11% discount on Nov. 11

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty can get a free haircut on Veterans Day. Non-veterans have to pay full price, but they’ll also get a free haircut card to give to a veteran they know.

Home Depot: 10% discount to all military on Saturday. You’ll need to sign up online.

Lowe’s: 10% off for veterans every day

Michaels: 15% off for veterans every day

Rack Room Shoes: Veterans will get a 10 percent discount on Veterans Day as well as every Tuesday.

Sport Clips: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military at participating locations on Veterans Day. Stores are also collecting money for scholarships.

Target: 10% off discount for active duty, veterans and spouses/dependent children through Veterans Day.

Toys R Us: 15% in-store purchases through Saturday

Walgreens: Veterans and military personnel, as well as family members, with Walgreens Balance Rewards card get 20% discount on Nov. 11

World Market: 25 percent off entire purchase through Nov. 12, in-store only.