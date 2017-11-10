Poll: Alabama Senate race tied after sexual allegations against Roy Moore

(WIAT) — A new poll published Friday shows Doug Jones and Roy Moore nearly neck and neck in the Alabama Senate race.

The poll, conducted Thursday by Opinion Savvy out of Atlanta and sponsored by Decision Desk HQ, shows Jones with 46% of the vote compared to Moore’s 46.4%. 3.8% went with “Other” and a remaining 3.7% said they remain undecided.

Opinion Savvy said this about the poll in comparison to one they conducted in late September:

“Looking at the tabs, Moore has lost a significant portion of the female vote, compared to our poll from late September: support for Moore among this demographic has decreased from 46% to 39%, with an overall spread change of -14%. Conversely, male support for Moore remains unchanged at roughly 55%. Little has changed among age cohorts, with voters under the age of 45 largely preferring Jones to Moore.”

Click here to see the full results and methodology of the poll.