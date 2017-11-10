Police Investigating Stabbing at Hard Rock Casino In Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WKRG/WLOX)– CBS affiliate WLOX in Biloxi is reporting that a man has been stabbed at the Hard Rock Casino. According to WLOX, the stabbing happened around 4 o’clock.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene after the stabbing. He’s a white man with a buzzed haircut. Police said the suspect is around 5-foot-10 and was wearing a blue button down shirt.

Biloxi Police are investigating a stabbing at Hard Rock Casino. Tune in to @WLOX at 5 for the latest pic.twitter.com/kh3j3Ts1yq — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) November 10, 2017

A press release from Biloxi police reads:

On 10 November 2017 at approximately 3:33 pm Biloxi Police Officers responded the valet area of the Hard Rock Casino, located at 777 Beach Blvd. Biloxi, MS, for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they received information that the victim had been stabbed by an unknown suspect who fled the scene on foot according to witnesses. The victim, a W/M in his 30’s, has been taken to a local hospital and is being treated with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries at this time. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as a W/M with a “buzzed hair cut” approximately 5’10” wearing a blue button down shirt. Once additional information is available as to a possible suspect, an arrest, or further information that can be released this information will be updated. Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 – online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com