ONLY ON NEWS 5: Widow Pleads for Killer to “Come Forth”

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a crime that stretches across the bay. A Daphne man murdered in Mobile. On a Friday night last year, Alice Hall’s husband was gunned down. Police are still looking for his killer and now she is asking for your help in that search.

You may be looking at a killer. Surveillance video obtained by News Five from Mobile Police shows a man pacing, waiting and while we won’t show you the murder, police say that’s exactly what happened.

“They shot him twice in the chest and they ran away.” The man that was killed is Alice Hall’s husband, Tony. “He was outgoing, he was loving, he had a kind heart, he was a veteran.” He was also the love of her life. “His mother cries for him every day.”

That Friday night in October, he had gone to the Soul House Lounge on St. Stephens Road. “He liked to go there to socialize and shoot pool,” she says. She has watched the entire surveillance video including the murder of her husband. “When Tony came out, he put a bandana around his face.”

It’s that face that’s hard to make out in the video but Hall is sure someone knows who he is. “I want to reach out to the killer, to the people actually the killer has confessed to, to come forth. Tony was a good-hearted person and I can’t imagine what it’s doing to their spirit because I know what it’s doing to mine.”

This last year has been terribly difficult for everyone who knew Tony. Alice says when she feels weak or sad, she prays and she has prayed a lot this last year. She knows someone out there has the answer to her prayer.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to call Mobile Police.