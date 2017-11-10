Oklahoma Man Lead Police on Wild Car Chase, Pistol-Packing Pastor Joins In

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KRQE/KOCO) – The driver of a stolen pickup truck led police on a wild chase through Oklahoma City that lasted nearly three hours.

He weaved through neighborhoods, squeezed through gates and went to wrong way down the road, barely missing oncoming traffic.

Police threw spikes, but he got around them.

A stranger even tried to stop him, but police finally got the upper hand when the driver flew backward into a pond.

He then started running, falling several times while trying to keep his pants on. Police tased him and finally led the suspect off in handcuffs.

In an interview with KOCO 5, a pastor says he opened fire on the man. He said he saw the chase on TV, spotted the suspect, and decided to follow him.

Craig Wright said he parked his car on the road in an effort to block the suspect in and asked if he needed any help, but the suspect drove off, KOCO 5 reports.

That’s when the pastor says he grabbed his gun.

“Thought well let’s see if we can shoot out that left rear tire and maybe that would slow him down,” Wright told KOCO 5. The pastor was never arrested but was detained briefly for questions.