North Carolina air traffic controller arrested, accused of having weapon of mass destruction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — An air traffic controller at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport was arrested Friday accused of having a weapon of mass destruction.

Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses. Officials have not said exactly what kind of weapon Dandan had or where he had it.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that they had “terminated the employee’s access to the facility and is investigating.”

Law enforcement sources confirmed that the FBI is involved in the investigation.

Dandan is being held on a $45,000 secured bond.

No further information has been released.