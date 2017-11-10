LIVE Traffic Blog

5:35 A.M.-Don’t forget your jacket if you have to head out here on this early Friday morning but once you do get out on the roadways things are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now without any accidents or delays. We had some overnight construction at a couple spots that are clearing up including I-65 Southbound from the Chickasaw exit down towards 165 and in Baldwin County there on Highway 59 around the two mile marker there in Gulf Shores. Both of those areas are moving along pretty well now and no problems right now on the Panhandle

5:06 A.M.-Our first check of traffic here on this early Friday reveals no accidents right now in the Mobile area both Mobile Police in Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. A little bit of a delay do to the overnight road construction there on I-65 Southbound from the Chickasaw exit down to the 165 exit but that should be clearing soon. No problems on the Bayway or Causeway or through the tunnels. Looking good on the Panhandle as well.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.