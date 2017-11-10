Little Debbie Says They’re Not Getting Rid of A Popular Treat

Related Coverage Is Little Debbie getting rid of a favorite snack?

(CNN) — Snack maker Little Debbie has created a bit of a stir on social media.

But snack fans can rest easy, it was all a marketing ploy.

The company hinted that one of its popular treats will soon be gone forever.

It posted an image on Twitter Wednesday, showing images of four confections with the message “One gotta go forever…which one?”

The treats shown are Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddies, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Honey Buns.

Later, the company admitted it just wanted to get people talking about their favorite snack.

There are no plans to get rid of any products.