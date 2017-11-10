Hundreds Remember Baker High School Grad Killed in Car Crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of friends, family and former classmates of Fredrick Lang spent their Friday night remembering him at the Baker High School auditorium.

The 18-year old and recent high school graduate was killed in a car accident in Spanish Fort on November 4th. Police say the crash injured two others and that alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors.

Friends and family say Fredrick, AKA Shawn or Freddy, was a stranger to no one. They described him to News 5 as a big teddy bear who loved music.

“He was a really fun loving guy. He really loved music and really loved people. He warmed the hearts of everybody he met,” said ‘Freddy’s’ sister, Lillian Lang.

Fredrick was one of four kids and his family called themselves the “Lang Gang.” The family was walking around Friday night with shirts that said, “when words fail, music speaks.”

“If he didn’t know you like that, he didn’t talk a lot but he would always play music. Through his music you got to know him a lot,” said Lillian Lang.

His friends say he was a bright spirit, always smiling and lifting them up.

“Me and a close group of friends would always call him big greasy, that’s how we know him,” said a close friend, Jamal Joseph. “He would raise you to be something better than you ever thought you could be. He is always there with you every step of the way. He will never back down from you he will never leave you. He’s honestly just a very comforting, close friend.”

While the crash remains under investigation by Spanish Fort Police, family and friends will say goodbye to Fredrick on Saturday, November 11th at his funeral.

They will also be meeting at Church of God Pentecostal for a service.