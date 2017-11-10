Golden Louis Vuitton toilet on sale for $100K

By Published:

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Just in time for Christmas, here’s a gift ideafor that special someone who has everything – a Louis Vuitton-covered golden toilet.

The luxurious, $100,000 commode is fully functional and on display now at online retailer Tradesy’s new Santa Monica showroom.

Artist Illma Gore destroyed 24 different Louis Vuitton pieces to cover the toilet in the high-end designer’s signature leather.

“I won’t be sitting on it personally, I think that’s a bit lewd for an event but people will be able to sit on it, interact with the piece as well,” Gore said.

Gore was also the artist of the controversial nude painting of Donald Trump, entitled “Make America Great Again.”

The new Tradesy showroom is on the ground floor of the company’s headquarters at 1217 2nd St. in Santa Monica.

