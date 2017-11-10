Former FL deputy gets 15 years for exploiting elderly woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – A former Florida deputy has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for exploiting an elderly woman he befriended while on the job.

46-year-old Frank Bybee was sentenced Thursday. He was convicted last month of kidnapping, exploitation of the elderly, three counts of computer fraud and eight counts of fraudulent use of personal information.

Authorities say Bybee was working for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office when he met the victim last year. He withdrew money from the woman’s accounts using ATM cards and forged checks for $65,000. He also hacked her AOL and PayPal accounts.