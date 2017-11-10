Foley Police asks for public’s assistance in finding missing senior

FOLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Foley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing senior, according to a release from ALEA.

Kenneth David Barnes, 68, stands at about 5’7″, weighs around 150 pounds and was last seen in an orange t-shirt, jeans and a pair of sunglasses. Officials are worried as Barnes reportedly may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment, according to the release.

Barnes left his home on foot in the Arcadia Drive area of Foley. Police are asking anyone with any information on Barnes to call them at (251) 943-4431 or to call 911.