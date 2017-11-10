Doug Jones Addresses Moore Allegations

(WKRG) — Alabama senatorial candidate Doug Jones says his opponent needs to answer to sexual misconduct allegations.

“It’s his issue, it’s his problem. He needs to address those issues and the people of Alabama deserve some answers,” said Jones.

The Democrat was in Prichard Friday campaigning one day after a Washington Post article cited four women accusing Republican candidate Roy Moore of harassing them.

The bombshell allegations came in just over a month before the election. Jones said his campaign had no prior knowledge of the accusations.

“Absolutely not,” said Jones. “That’s just another continuing pattern of absurd statements that Moore and his campaign have made not just in the course of this campaign, but in the course of his career.”

Moore spoke out Friday in a radio interview and denied the accusations.

“This has waited over 40 years to bring a complaint four weeks out of an election,” Moore said on Hannity’s show. “It’s obvious to the casual observer something’s up. We’re also doing an investigation and we have some evidence of some collusion here but we’re not ready to put that to the public just yet.”