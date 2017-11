WILMER, AL (WKRG) Winford Leborn Holloway, Jr., 49, was killed Thursday evening in a crash on Wilmer Georgetown Road, one mile north of Wilmer.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. as Holloway ran off the road and struck a ditch causing his truck to overturn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Holloway was not using a seat belt and was ejected from his 2016 Dodge Ram.