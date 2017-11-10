BREAKING: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Death of a 3-Year-Old

Crestview, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death of a 3-year-old girl east of Crestview.

Deputies say they have two people in custody for questioning.

According to OCSO, deputies were called to a home on Bobolink Way east of Crestview around 12:30 p.m. in response to a report of a missing child, however the investigation quickly turned in a more sinister direction.

The toddler’s body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. Friday in a wooded area off Highway 90 near the Walton County line, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says that investigators are actively working the case and no additional details are expected to be released tonight, however an update will be provided once additional information in the case is gathered and confirmed.