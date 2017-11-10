BREAKING: MPD Investigating Suspicious Death of Elderly Woman

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly woman on Cottage Hill Road near Kasserine Pass.

Patrol officers responded to the home around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“We’re canvassing the neighborhood, questioning residents, seeing if they can provide information to aid us in our investigation,” Lt. Charles Bagsby said.

Police would not elaborate on why they are calling the death suspicious. They also would not comment on how the woman died or whether there signs of forced entry into the home.

“We have the best investigators in the city, and we do everything that we do to bring our cases to a resolution for our families and for the community,” Lt. Bagsby said.

News 5’s Cameron Edgeworth is on the scene and will have a LIVE report on News 5 at 5 p.m.