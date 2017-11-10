Attorney for woman who says she dated, drank with Roy Moore as a teen releases new statement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The attorney for Gloria Deason, who was named in the Washington Post article alleging Roy Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old as saying she was taken on dates by Moore when she was 18 and he in his 30s, has released an extended statement “due to the public falsehoods and defamatory remarks being made by Roy Moore,” she says.

Read the full statement below:

This statement is being given due to the public falsehoods and defamatory remarks being made by Roy Moore, many Alabama Republican officeholders and leaders, and Steve Bannon, regarding the motivations of Ms. Deason in describing her former relationship with Moore. She did not seek public exposure on the events described in The Washington Post article. She was contacted by the Post reporters several weeks ago. After careful consideration, and fully understanding that her character and veracity would be viciously attacked, she nonetheless agreed to go on the record and tell the truth.

Ms. Deason confirms that the The Post accurately reported the substance of her interviews with them. She does not know the other women named in the article. She is no longer a resident of Alabama. She is a registered Republican, but has no affiliation with the RNC and has not been contacted by the RNC or any Republican leaders at any time. The same is true for the DNC and Democratic leaders. She does not know Doug Jones, has not been contacted at any point by him or anyone associated with his campaign nor made any financial contributions to him.

There is nothing about being public regarding her relationship with Roy Moore that will enhance Ms. Deason’s life. She did not seek the limelight. No glory, no financial compensation, no justice. But she stands firmly on the truth. No one can take that away from her. No one.

And Roy Moore knows the truth. Notably, he has not denied knowing Ms. Deason, or pursuing and dating her when she was 18 and he was in his mid-thirties. He has not denied plying her with alcohol knowing in his position as a district attorney that she was younger than the legal drinking age. He has not given a press conference or opened himself up to questions on his relationship with Ms. Deason or the other women named in the article. He appears to be in hiding while issuing incendiary statements about the women, calling them “evil” and accusing them of bribery and conspiracy with the DNC. He has also sent emails to his supporters using this as a reason to request more financial contributions for his campaign.

It is reprehensible that so many Alabama Republican officeholders and leaders of their party have rejected wholesale the magnitude of evidence reported in The Post. Worse yet, they claim that even if they believed the statements of pedophilia and sexual assault, specifically against Leigh Corfman (the 14 year old), to be true, they don’t find it to be illegal or immoral conduct by Moore. A 14 year old cannot legally give consent for sex. In short, these leaders don’t care. This is a stunning admission that the GOP is not a party of family values, certainly not in Alabama. And Steve Bannon’s ridiculous statement that Moore’s misconduct is akin to “locker room talk” deserves no response. It fails on its face.

For those critical of these 4 women for not voluntarily coming forward earlier, ask yourselves what difference it would have made. Republicans in Alabama, the Christian conservatives of the Deep South, are saying that they don’t care if Roy Moore’s predatory sexual child pursuits are true. It’s no big deal to them that Moore abused his position of power as a district attorney and committed crimes against teenage women.

Friday, Moore released an extended statement as well:

“Yesterday, I made a statement that the allegations described in a Washington Post article against me about sexual impropriety were false.



“It has been a tough 24 hours because my wife and I were blindsided by an article based on a lie supported by innuendo.



“It seems that in the political arena, to say that something is not true is simply not good enough.



“So let me be clear.



“I have never provided alcohol to minors, and I have never engaged in sexual misconduct. As a father of a daughter and a grandfather of five granddaughters, I condemn the actions of any man who engages in sexual misconduct not just against minors but against any woman.



“I also believe that any person who has been abused should feel the liberty to come forward and seek protection.



“I know that a lot of people wonder why this story was written. Why would women say these things if they are not true? I can’t fully answer that because as much as I have disagreed vehemently on political issues with many people over the years, I cannot understand the mentality of using such a dangerous lie to try to personally destroy someone.



“As a former Judge and administer of the law, I take the protection of our innocent as one of my most sacred callings. False allegations are gravely serious and will have a profound consequence on those who are truly harassed or molested.



“I strongly urge the Washington Post, and everyone involved, to tell the truth.



“That is all we can do, and I trust that the people of Alabama, who know my record after 40 years of public service, will vouch for my character and commitment to the rule of law.”