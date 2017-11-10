2017 Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Parade

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The 2017 Veterans Day Parade will roll at 10 a.m. Friday morning through the streets of Downtown Mobile. The parade will start and end at the Mobile Civic Center traveling down Canal St., Broad St., Dauphin St., Washington Ave., and Government St.

News 5’s own Bill Riales is serving as emcee for the parade.

Following the parade will be a noon luncheon at the Ft. Whiting Armory.

Veterans Day festivities will continue throughout the night with a 7 p.m. Mobile Symphonic Pops Concert at USS Alabama Battleship Park – Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion.