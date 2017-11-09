Fairhope Woman Caught Smoking, Dragged Out of Seat at Bryant Denny Stadium Speaks Out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG/WVUA) — A video that went viral shows a woman being dragged from her seat by a policeman at the Alabama vs. LSU football game in Bryant Denny Stadium, WVUA 23 reports.

News 5 has learned that the woman who was taken from the stadium is 60-year-old Sheree Brush of Fairhope, Alabama.

In the video, it appears the officer leans in and tells Brush there is no smoking allowed in the stadium.

You cannot make out her response, but she takes one more puff of her cigarette and pushes it toward the officer.

According to an interview with WVUA, Brush says this is what thousands of people who have viewed the video are misconstruing what actually happened.

She claims she was simply handing the cigarette to the officer to put it out.

The officer then grabs one of Brush’s wrists and drags her out of her seat.

Brush says she’s still suffering in more ways than one from this ordeal, WVUA reports.

Brush told WVUA 23 she was not charged with any crime, but has hired an attorney to seek legal action.

Tuscaloosa Police Department has not identified the officer seen in the video, but the department’s internal affairs division is investigating the incident.

The University of Alabama is a smoke-free campus. This rule took place on Jan. 1 2015. According to the university’s smoking policy, smoking of any lit product, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited on UA grounds, parking structures, athletic facilities, and buildings.

News 5’s Mary Smith is headed to Brush’s home in Fairhope and will have more on the story at News 5 at 10 p.m.