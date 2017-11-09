What to Expect at the 5th Annual Fairhope Film Festival

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — For five years, a local film festival has attracted hundreds of people from all over the country to Fairhope.

The city’s annual film festival kicked off with its first movie showing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Between Thursday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, the event will show nearly sixty films from all around the world. This includes features, documentaries, and short films.

Organizers of the festival say most of these films you can’t find in any regular movie theater.

The festival’s marketing director says it’s more than just watching a movie, it helps our local economy.

“This brings people in from all over the country. We’ve got people coming to Fairhope to see films but they’re spending the night in our hotels, they’re eating in our restaurants, visiting our bars, shopping in all of our shops. So it’s great to bring all these people into the area, boost the economy and once they get here they fall in love with it,” said the festival’s marketing director, Chad Kirtland.

For tickets, visit http://www.fairhopefilmfestival.org/passes-and-event-tickets/