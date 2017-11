MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A truck went up in flames Thursday morning on Interstate-10 in Mobile County.

Large red flames were seen shooting out of the truck that had pulled over onto the shoulder of I-10 eastbound near the Tillman’s Corner exits.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and we’re awaiting word on any potential injuries.

Mobile Fire-Rescue had the large fire under control in about 20 minutes after arriving around 10:10am.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane as cleanup continues.