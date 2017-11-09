The Competition is On at the World Food Championships in Orange Beach

By Published:
World Food Championships

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — This competition is as fierce as any football game. This is the ultimate food fight.

Like a quarterback calling out plays, chefs from all over the world are here making sure their team is in the best position to finish first. More than 400 chefs, going head to head. “I can see the look on these cooks faces across the arena and they are just stern face ready to compete,” says world food ambassador Chris Sherill.

This is the World Food Championships for a reason according to Sherill. “The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, it’s pretty impressive. 45 states are here today. The countries we mentioned. Pretty awesome! Some of the best chefs in the world.”

The first rounds of competition for seafood, desserts, and Bar-B-Q have been completed but there is still much more to go with 300 thousand dollars in prize money at stake.

The competition continues through Sunday at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s