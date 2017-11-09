The Competition is On at the World Food Championships in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — This competition is as fierce as any football game. This is the ultimate food fight.

Like a quarterback calling out plays, chefs from all over the world are here making sure their team is in the best position to finish first. More than 400 chefs, going head to head. “I can see the look on these cooks faces across the arena and they are just stern face ready to compete,” says world food ambassador Chris Sherill.

This is the World Food Championships for a reason according to Sherill. “The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, it’s pretty impressive. 45 states are here today. The countries we mentioned. Pretty awesome! Some of the best chefs in the world.”

The first rounds of competition for seafood, desserts, and Bar-B-Q have been completed but there is still much more to go with 300 thousand dollars in prize money at stake.

The competition continues through Sunday at The Wharf in Orange Beach.