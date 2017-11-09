Reports of Tigers on the Loose, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2015, file photo, Mike VI, LSU's tiger mascot, rests in his habitat before an NCAA college football game Between LSU and Florida in Baton Rouge, La. Diagnosed with cancer, LSU's live tiger mascot, Mike VI, won't take the field during home football games this season but will remain in his habitat instead. The university, in a news release Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, said no attempt will be made to load him into his trailer. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone seeing a large cat, possibly a tiger, in eastern Manatee County Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office received the call around 7 p.m. regarding the possible large cat off Crosby Road.

Deputies and FWC responded, but have not located or spotted any large cats.

The sheriff’s office said they do not have a confirmed report of a tiger sighting. The call was in reference to someone seeing three to four animals, which could possibly be tigers or other large cats.

There are no reports from anyone in the area who is missing tigers.

Anyone who has information is asked to call either the MCSO or FWC.

