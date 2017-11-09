Reports of Tigers on the Loose, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone seeing a large cat, possibly a tiger, in eastern Manatee County Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office received the call around 7 p.m. regarding the possible large cat off Crosby Road.

Deputies and FWC responded, but have not located or spotted any large cats.

The sheriff’s office said they do not have a confirmed report of a tiger sighting. The call was in reference to someone seeing three to four animals, which could possibly be tigers or other large cats.

There are no reports from anyone in the area who is missing tigers.

Anyone who has information is asked to call either the MCSO or FWC.