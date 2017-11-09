REPORT: Woman Claims Roy Moore Initiated Sexual Contact When She Was 14-Years-Old

A woman claims that Senate candidate Roy Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was just 14-years-old, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Leigh Corfman told the Washington Post the sexual encounter occurred in early 1979, when she was 14-years of age, and Moore was 32. Corfman alleges that Moore approached her and her mother outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Alabama, offering to watch her while her mom went inside for a child custody hearing.

Corfman alleges that after receiving her phone number, Moore picked her up in a vehicle days later in Gadsden and drove 30 minutes to his home in the woods. That’s where Corfman says Moore told her how pretty she was and kissed her.

On a second visit, Moore is alleged to have removed his clothes, touched the teen over her bra and underwear, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” Corfman told the Washington Post, saying she asked Moore to take her home, and he did.

Moore’s campaign responded on Thursday afternoon, denying the report.

“Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake. National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last ditch Hail Mary.” — Moore campaign.

The Washington Post says they interviewed three more women who claim Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s. The women said it was “flattering” at the time, but “troubling” as they got older. The report says there was no sexual contact between Moore and the other three women.

Moore is the Republican nominee for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat vacated by current U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore is facing Democratic nominee Doug Jones, an attorney who is trailing by a small margin in most polls.

More from the Moore campaign:

“The Washington Post has already endorsed the Judge’s opponent, and for months, they have engaged in a systematic campaign to distort the truth about the Judge’s record and career and derail his campaign. In fact, just two days ago, the Foundation for Moral Law sent a retraction demand to the Post for the false stories they wrote about the Judge’s work and compensation. But apparently, there is no end to what the Post will allege. “The Judge has been married to Kayla for nearly 33 years, has 4 children, and 5 grandchildren. He has been a candidate in four hotly-contested statewide political contests, twice as a gubernatorial candidate and twice as a candidate for chief justice. He has been a three-time candidate for local office, and he has been a national figure in two ground-breaking, judicial fights over religious liberty and traditional marriage. After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now. “Judge Roy Moore is winning with a double-digit lead. So it is no surprise, with just over four weeks remaining, in a race for the U.S. Senate with national implications, that the Democratic Party and the country’s most liberal newspaper would come up with a fabrication of this kind. “This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

In a statement following the Post’s report, House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested if the allegations against Moore were in fact true, “he must step aside.”

National Republican Senate Committee Chairman Cory Gardner echoed those calls, calling the allegations “deeply troubling”, adding , “If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election.”

More tonight on News 5.