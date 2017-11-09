NAACP 2017 Image Awards Honorees

Bishop State College hosted the 2nd Annual Image Awards of the Mobile Chapter of the NAACP, honoring contributions of role models in our community. Chief Meteorologist, Alan Sealls was honored, representing the media.

Eight other honorees were recognized in the areas of Religion (Rev. Ernest Scott), the Arts (Greg Cyprian), Education (Robert Likely), Law (Judge Karlos Finley), Advocacy Marie Chastang), Science Dr. Muhammad A. Baaheth), Medicine (Dr. Herbert Stone), and Cultural Heritage (H. James Chatmon).

The NAACP Image Awards highlight contributions to bettering individual lives and society at-large, particularly children.

NAACP is the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, founded in 1909, with a mission to “ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.”