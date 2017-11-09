Mobile Police Identify Eoline Street Homicide Victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police has released the identity of the victim in the city’s 40th homicide this year. MPD says 19-year-old Roderick Conner was found dead in his home on the 1900 block of Eoline Street. Chief Lawrence Battiste says the victim’s younger brother came home and found him on the floor in a pool of blood.

Police say it’s too early in the investigation to say how the man died. Battiste says since it happened indoors, behind closed doors, witnesses are limited.

News 5 spoke with Conner’s cousin Jasmine Franklin. Franklin says Conner was always happy and positive, and would do anything for anyone. Franklin says she doesn’t know why someone would ever do something so horrible to her cousin. “When I found out it was him it was devastating. Like my heart dropped. You know just to know that someone who would just take a innocents person’s life like that.”

Franklin went on to say that her family is seeking answers. “We want to know why, you know just why because he was a good kid.”

The City of Mobile Public Safety Director, James Barber, says violent crimes like this are on the rise nationwide according to the FBI. Barber says MPD is doing what the department can to and catch violent defenders, but he says the community must also help. “We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. It’s going to take everything from the family, the school system, the community itself and certainly faith-based intervention to change the environment that breeds this type of activity.”

No word on if police have a suspect in custody.