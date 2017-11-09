Mobile Mayor Revises Plan for Minor Offense Citations, Marijuana Possession Removed

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is reintroducing an ordinance that would allow officers to issue citations for certain minor offenses rather than make a formal arrest.

The Uniform Non-traffic Citation and Complaint (UNTCC) ordinance is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting, six months after the first UNTCC was drafted by the Mayor’s Office for consideration.

In May, the first UNTCC was introduced as a means to keep officers on the streets and lower the inmate population at Mobile Metro Jail. Among the minor offenses being considered for the citation option was second-degree Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

However, in the second version of the ordinance set for Tuesday’s city council meeting, the drug offenses have been removed. Also taken off was minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication, public lewdness, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Here are the charges now included in the most recent version of the UNTCC, to be debated by the Mobile City Council:

Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree and 3rd degree

Disorderly Conduct

Failure to Obey an Officer

Harassment or Harassing Communications (Unless verbal harassment constitutes fighting words)

Loitering for Drug Purposes

Improper Container in Lower Dauphin Entertainment District

The only charge added by Mayor Stimpson was Improper Container in Lower Dauphin Entertainment District.

“Our ultimate goal is to keep our police officers on the streets, guard Mobilians from violent crimes, protect the rights of every citizen and create a safer city,” said Stimpson.

In the press release sent to News 5 by city spokeswoman Laura Byrne, she says the goal is to amend chapter one of the city code so citations, not arrests, can be issued for “nonviolent, non-drug related and non-alcohol offenses.”

