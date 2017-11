GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in capturing a man who deputies say is accused of robbing a gas station in Grand Bay early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says he’s about 5’7″ tall and “loves him some Newport shorts.”

If you recognize this man, you can anonymously send Mobile Sheriff a message on their Facebook page or send an anonymous crime tip at http://www.mobileso.com/crimetips.