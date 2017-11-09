LIVE Traffic Blog

5:06 A.M.-Good morning we begin with some wet roadways, as the morning progresses likely will see that number increase but right now we’re moving along well. We’re accident-free in Mobile according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No problems right now I-10 to I-65. Looking good both directions of the Bayway and Causeway with light to medium traffic volume. No problems through Baldwin County and a good start along the panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.